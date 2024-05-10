GAYLORD — The American Legion Gaylord Post 458 recently expressed thanks to the Home Depot of Gaylord by presenting a certificate of appreciation to store manager Rick Adcock.

Steve Penrose, commander of post 458, presented the certificate on May 2 because of the store's support of the American Legion mission through its donations over the past year.

Home Depot Specialty Department Supervisor Kris Walsh assisted the post with a donation requested by American Legion Finance Officer Tom Serino, who had sought large numbers for a newly constructed sign erected on South Wisconsin Avenue where the post hosts meetings with the support of the Gaylord Eagles.

(From left) Tom Serino of Gaylord American Legion Post 458, Rick Adcock, store manager of the Home Depot in Gaylord, Home Depot Specialty Department Supervisor Kris Walsh and Steve Penrose, commander of the post, are presenting Adcock and Walsh with a certificate of appreciation for the store's donations over the last year in support of the post and veterans.

"We certainly appreciate the Home Depot continuously supporting our mission to help active and former military personnel and their families. The addition of the phone number on both sides of the sign will help veterans contact us," said Penrose in a statement.

The post's number is (989) 629-2667 and will be answered by second vice commander Chris Smalley.

Meanwhile, American Legion post members will be at Walmart, Jay's Sporting Goods and the Family Fare in Gaylord from May 9-11 selling poppies to help raise funds for veterans in need.

The Gaylord post, as well as the Wolverine American Legion post, will be hosting a Memorial Day ceremony starting at 1 p.m. on May 26 at Evergreen Hills Cemetery in Vanderbilt. The public is welcome to attend.

— Contact Paul Welitzkin at pwelitzkin@gaylordheraldtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: American Legion post presents appreciation certificate