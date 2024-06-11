American Legion Post 258 in Little Chute appoints first woman commander

LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WFRV) – Maranda Wendell became the 1st Commander of American Legion Post 258 in Little Chute, Wisconsin Monday night.

She immediately honored Alice Ludwig for her 70-year membership with the post.

Ludwig served in the Women’s Army Corp in WWII and at 102 years old is the Post 258’s oldest member.

Wendell served in Iraq as a Combat Medic in various assignments including hazardous route clearance operations.

The post is named after Jacob Coppus, a Private in Company M 353rd Infantry 89th Division. He was born in Geneert, Holland before immigrating to Little Chute, Wisconsin.

He was called into service in April of 1918 and killed in action in November of the same year during the Meuse-Argonne Campaign in France.

