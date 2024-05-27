American Legion Memorial Day event in Grand Forks canceled due to weather

May 27—GRAND FORKS — The annual Memorial Day ceremony sponsored by the Grand Forks American Legion has been canceled due to weather.

The event was scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 27.

"While we are deeply saddened that we cannot gather in person to honor our veterans as planned, we encourage everyone to take a moment today to remember and reflect on the sacrifices made by our brave servicemen and women. Their dedication and valor are forever in our hearts," said a statement on the Legion's Facebook page.

Rains came overnight to the Greater Grand Forks region, with approximately 16/100th of an inch falling in some portions of Grand Forks.

The guest speakers at the Legion ceremony were to include U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Col. Timothy Monroe, Grand Forks Air Force Base commander.

Meanwhile, the DAV-VFW Memorial Day event scheduled in Grand Forks will be held at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. at Norman Funeral Home, near the intersection of 32nd Avenue and South Washington.