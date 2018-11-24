American killed by remote tribe believed god was helping him reach island

John Allen Chau who was killed by a tribe on a remote island in the Indian Ocean - REUTERS

The young American, paddling his kayak toward a remote Indian island whose people have resisted the outside world for thousands of years, believed God was helping him dodge the authorities.

"God sheltered me and camouflaged me against the coast guard and the navy," John Allen Chau wrote before he was killed last week on North Sentinel Island.

Indian ships monitor the waters around the island, trying to ensure outsiders do not go near the Sentinelese, who have repeatedly made clear they want to be left alone.

When a young boy tried to hit him with an arrow on his first day on the island, Chau swam back to the fishing boat he had arranged to wait for him offshore. The arrow, he wrote, hit a Bible he was carrying.

"Why did a little kid have to shoot me today?" he wrote in his notes, which he left with the fishermen before swimming back the next morning. "His high-pitched voice still lingers in my head."

Police say Chau knew that the Sentinelese resisted all contact by outsiders, firing arrows and spears at passing helicopters and killing fishermen who drift onto their shore. His notes, which were reported Thursday in Indian newspapers and confirmed by police, make clear he knew he might be killed.

"I DON’T WANT TO DIE," wrote Chau, who appeared to want to bring Christianity to the islanders. "Would it be wiser to leave and let someone else to continue. No I don’t think so."

Indian authorities have been trying to figure out a way to recover Chau’s body after he was killed last week by islanders who apparently shot him with arrows and then buried his body on the beach.

A rare photo showing a member of the Sentinelese tribe

A team of police and officials from the forest department, tribal welfare department and coast guard on Friday launched a second boat expedition to the island to identify where Chau died.

The officials took two of the seven people arrested for helping Chau get close to the island in an effort to determine his route and circumstances of his death, according to a statement issued by police for the Andaman and Nicobar islands, where North Sentinel is located.

Chau paid fishermen last week to take him near North Sentinel, using a kayak to paddle to shore and bringing gifts including a football and fish.

"Since the Sentinelese tribespeople are protected by law to preserve their way of life, due precautions were taken by the team to ensure that these particularly vulnerable tribal groups are not disturbed and distressed during this exercise," the statement said. The team returned later Friday.

The police and the coast guard had carried out an aerial survey of Northern Sentinel Island earlier in the week. A team of police and forest department officials also used a coast guard boat to visit the island Wednesday.

Officials typically don’t travel to the North Sentinel area, where people live as their ancestors did thousands of years ago. The only contacts, occasional "gift giving" visits in which bananas and coconuts were passed by small teams of officials and scholars who remained in the surf, were years ago.

Police are consulting anthropologists, tribal welfare experts and scholars to figure out a way to recover the body, said Dependera Pathak, director-general of police on the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

The North Sentinel Island, in India's southeastern Andaman and Nicobar Islands