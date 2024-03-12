American-Israeli soldier who went missing Oct. 7 confirmed dead, IDF says

WASHINGTON ― Itay Chen, an American-Israeli soldier who went missing on Oct. 7 was confirmed dead, the Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday.

The family of Chen, a 19-year-old IDF soldier and dual U.S.-Israeli citizen who was stationed at the Gaza Strip border, had worked tirelessly to free the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza in hopes that Chen was among them.

The IDF said Chen's body was taken to Gaza by Hamas militants after he was killed during the Oct. 7 attack. His remains are still in Gaza.

The news of his death come as the Biden administration's efforts to secure a six-week cease-fire between Israel and Hamas has stalled, with Hamas unwilling to sign on to a truce. Hamas has not released a list of the approximately 40 hostages believed to be remaining in Gaza.

Biden confirmed Chen's death in a statement. "Today, our hearts are heavy," saying he and the first lady were devastated to learn that American Itay Chen was killed.

Biden added: "Today, as we join Itay’s parents, brothers, and family in grieving this tragic loss, we keep this reminder close to our hearts. And I reaffirm my pledge to all the families of those still held hostage: we are with you. We will never stop working to bring your loved ones home."

Chen was born and raised in New York City, rooting on American sports and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance each day, before later moving with his family to Israel. The family unable to reach Chen after the Oct. 7 attack, was told by the IDF that his status was Missing In Action, or MIA.

Ruby Chen, father of Israeli hostage Itay, held in Gaza since the October 7 attack, lifts an hourglass as he delivers a statement to the media in Tel Aviv on December 16, 2023.

Ruby Chen, Itay's father, was among family members of hostage victims who met with Biden in December.

"No one should have to endure even one day of what they have gone through," Biden said in his statement. "At the end of our meeting, they gave me a menorah − a solemn reminder that light will always dispel the darkness, and evil will not win."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: IDF confirms death of US-Israeli soldier Itay Chen; body still in Gaza