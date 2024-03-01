American Indian Scholars Program, North Star Promise highlighted at Bemidji State visit

Feb. 29—BEMIDJI — In the midst of a winter weather warning,

Bemidji State's

American Indian Resource Center provided a warm sanctuary for faculty, students and stakeholders to discuss the state's newest financial aid programs for higher education on Tuesday morning.

Dennis Olson, commissioner of Minnesota's Office of Higher Education,

visited BSU to discuss two notable programs and their impacts with all in attendance.

Established during the 2023 state legislative session,

the American Indian Scholars Program

aims to provide first-dollar tuition and a fee-free pathway for college-bound American Indian students.

"This is applied first and it completely covers tuition and fees," Olson said, "and then any other aid is applied after. For a majority of students, it will cover their full cost of attendance, but it may also impact things like work-study and loans that a student may have thought they would need."

Eligibility for the American Indian Scholars Program extends to Minnesota residents who are enrolled members of a federally recognized American Indian tribe or Canadian First Nation and anyone who's an enrolled member of a Minnesota tribal nation.

There is no age limit, but candidates can not already have a bachelor's degree.

"I believe this is going to be a game changer for Native students all across the state, but it's particularly important to think about the ways it will impact students at institutions like BSU that serve a large number of Native students," Olson added, "not only within the region, but across the state."

Also discussed was

the North Star Promise Scholarship Program,

which goes into effect in fall 2024. This program will waive tuition for Minnesota residents with families making below $80,000 in adjusted gross income.

The Office of Higher Education estimates that 15-20,000 students will be impacted in the first academic year.

Such opportunities bring excitement surrounding the expansion of support for students attending BSU though the roll-out process may present challenges initially.

"There may be some wrinkles in how things are administered," Olson said, "but we want to make this as seamless as possible for students and it's pretty clear here today that faculty are 100% committed to making sure students are supported in any way they possibly need to or can be."

Attendees also shared their insights on the programs and their place within the context of BSU.

Jenna Chernega, president of the Inter-Faculty Organization's Board of Directors, detailed her hopes to remove barriers many students may face during the financial aid process.

"It has been heartbreaking to hear stories from students who are struggling to access all the aid that we're trying to make available to them ... but the number of faculty sitting around this table, in this beautiful Bemidji weather," Chernega mentioned as attendees laughed, "shows the faculty's commitment to making these things work and doing the absolute best for every student that walks through these doors."

Psychology professor Thomas Dirth expanded on the topic of support for American Indian students beyond the dollars.

Beginning in fall 2024, BSU will launch Nisidotaading,

curriculum that will introduce every BSU student to a course focused on the region's American Indian population.

Such a requirement will expand the reach of the AIRC's efforts to all students, Dirth noted.

"Within these programs, I have observed and witnessed a culture of support, of retention, of amazing work that should be a model for all of our students," Dirth said. "We increasingly recognize that we need to honor and listen to the students from our region that have so much to teach us and so much desire to learn from us, and to bring those insights together in a way that is incredibly beneficial for our region."

According to Olson,

the Minnesota State System reported an 18% statewide enrollment increase for the next fall semester.

"Of course, we can't fully attribute that increase to the new financial aid programs — especially the North Star Promise that hasn't even started yet," Olson said, "but it's pretty clear there's excitement."

Moving into the 2024-2025 academic year, Olson emphasized his commitment to raising awareness of the programs that will aim to lower the price tag of higher education.

"The last thing you want to do is create an unpredictable financial situation for students," Olson left off. "We want to make sure that they know they can depend on this throughout their entire time at the institution."

More information on the American Indian Scholars Program and North Star Promise can be found on the

Minnesota Office of Higher Education website.