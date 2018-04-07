American Gods s2 has officially started production

From Digital Spy

Whether you believe in the Old Gods or the New Gods, get praising because American Gods season two has officially begun production.

Hollyoaks-turned-Hollywood star Ricky Whittle shared a photo of his "squad" on social media, and seems pretty darn excited to be back at work on the Neil Gaiman adaptation.

"AMERICAN GODS season 2 begins work, so blessed I get to work with this incredible family and we can't wait for you to join us," he wrote on Twitter, adding: "#believe #wariscoming #wowwhatafirstepisode americangods #season2."



