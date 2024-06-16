American found dead on Greek island as search continues for three other missing tourists

American found dead on Greek island as search continues for three other missing tourists

An American has been found dead on the small island of Mathraki on Sunday, the latest tourist who has died or been reported missing in Greece this summer.

Another tourist found the man’s body on a beach close to Mathraki’s old port, according to AFP. Mathraki is located close to the more populous island of Corfu.

The American, who had not been identified, was reported missing on Thursday, and was last seen alive at a tavern on Tuesday with two female tourists who later left the island.

The tourist was on Mathraki for a vacation, and staying with a Greek-American who contacted police after finding his home with the front door open, lights and air-conditioning on, but no trace of his friend or his ID or travel documents.

The 1.3 square-mile island has a population of only about 100 people and is heavily wooded. Law enforcement were called in from Corfu as Mathraki has no coast guard or police station.

A landscape photo showing the Greek islands of Mathraki and Othoni (Filippos Parginos / Wikimedia Commons)

A coroner was traveling to Mathraki on Sunday to begin a preliminary investigation. Officials said the body is set to be taken to Corfu for an autopsy, according to ABC News.

It is the third tourist death on Greek islands in a matter of weeks.

Last Sunday, British TV personality, Dr Michael Mosley, was found dead on the island of Symi. A coroner found that he had died four days earlier while on a hike in hot conditions across rocky terrain.

A Dutch tourist was found dead early on Saturday on Samos. The 74-year-old man was located by a fire service drone as he lay facedown in a ravine around 330 yards from where he was last seen on Sunday as he struggled to walk in the heat.

Samos and Symi are both located close to the Turkish coast.

Eric Calibet, 59, had been vacationing on the island but was reported missing by a friend on Tuesday afternoon (Municipality of Amorgos)

The authorities were still searching for three people on Sunday reported missing on several Greek islands, including one American – retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy Albert Calibet, 59, from Hermosa Beach, California, who was reported missing after he didn’t return from a hike on the island of Amorgos.

“We’re sick to our stomachs, knowing he’s out there somewhere,” his girlfriend Debbie Leshane told KABC.

She added that Calibet called her just before he left to go on the hike, adding that they spoke for around six minutes and that at about 9.20am local time on Tuesday, he sent an image from the trailhead sign. That was the last time she heard from him.

Two French tourists were reported missing on the island of Sikinos in the Aegean Sea on Friday. The island has less than 400 permanent residents, CBS News noted.

The tourists, two women aged 73 and 64, had left their hotels to meet up.