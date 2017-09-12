American football - Cardinals running back Johnson dislocates wrist

- Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson may need surgery after he dislocated his wrist in Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Detroit Lions. Johnson could miss eight to 12 weeks. Johnson left Sunday's loss in Detroit in the third quarter to receive medical attention. He was diagnosed with a dislocated wrist after undergoing an X-ray. Johnson was hurt while making a 24-yard reception. He returned on Arizona's next possession but fumbled on his next carry, which was recovered by the Lions. Last season Johnson rushed for 1,239 yards and scored 20 touchdowns.





AFP