American Flag Set Ablaze During Gaza Protest in Brooklyn

A pro-Palestinian protester set an American flag on fire as crowds opposing the war in Gaza rallied outside Brooklyn Borough Hall in New York City on Monday, April 15.

Protesters earlier demonstrated outside the New York Stock Exchange in Lower Manhattan, where they were led in chants of “occupation no more” and “Israel is a terror state.” Several people held balloons in the shape of watermelons — a symbol of solidarity with Palestinians — with the words “Free Palestine” printed on them. The group was met with pro-Israeli counter-protesters, reports said.

After being blocked by police while trying to march over the Brooklyn Bridge, some demonstrators hopped on a subway train, according to journalist Katie Smith, who captured this footage.

After reaching Brooklyn, a brief rally was held outside Brooklyn Borough Hall, where a protester set fire to a US flag. Protesters then continued marching toward Grand Army Plaza. Police made several forceful arrests, the footage shows.

That night, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell posted a photo showing police making those arrests and praised the officers for doing a “good job.” NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said police “did an excellent job arresting those who chose to block our highways and bridges.” Credit: Katie Smith via Storyful