American Cruise Lines wants to ramp up connection to downtown New Bedford. What to know.

NEW BEDFORD — American Cruise Lines made 25 port of calls to New Bedford in 2023, will make 36 this year and expects to make 56 in 2025, company officials say.

By May 1, 2026, they hope to be making even more stops in New Bedford at their proposed "New Bedford Cruise Gateway," a park-like facility on the southern side of New Bedford State Pier.

They say it would be designed to connect their passengers to New Bedford's historic downtown and tourism attractions.

Julia Riczu, American Cruise Lines executive assistant, said their proposal includes green space, vehicle access from MacArthur Drive, pedestrian access from Union Street, and a turnaround for passenger buses taking guests to and from excursions.

One of seven proposals for New Bedford State Pier

It's one of seven proposals being considered by MassDevelopment for the eight acre pier's redevelopment.

A MassDevelopment review committee is considering the proposals and will make recommendations. A decision deadline has not been set.

The committee could recommend accepting the proposals in total or partially - none of which are mutually exclusive - or reject them all. Leases for successful proposals could run up to 35 years.

American Cruise Lines presented its plan during a public meeting at the New Bedford Whaling Museum in May, hosted by MassDevelopment, in which all seven proposals were presented by their respective petitioners.

Petitioners say increased dockings will benefit New Bedford economy

American Cruise Lines says its increased dockings will benefit the New Bedford economy, with its guests patronizing local businesses, vendors, and excursions.

Julia Riczu, American Cruise Lines executive assistant, said they've been operating in this area for over 20 years. The company itself has been in operation for over 50 years.

Their fleet currently includes 19 ships, with two under construction, and another three in the pipeline, she said. The company has its own shipyard in Maryland, and its headquarters are in Guilford, Conn.

Their ships are all under 350 feet, and can carry up to 200 guests.

Focus on small communities with rich history

They ply U.S. waters in 35 states, including rivers, focusing on small towns with rich histories.

Riczu said, "We go all up and down the East Coast, and up and down the Mississippi River, the Pacific Northwest, and Alaska, as well."

Their guests are typically older, and are interested in an enriching cultural excursion into the areas they visit, she said.

Their proposed State Pier development connects their passengers to New Bedford's historic downtown, she said.

Will include vehicular, pedestrian access

It will include green space, vehicle access from MacArthur Drive, pedestrian access from Union Street, and a turnaround for passenger buses taking guests to and from excursions, Riczu said.

Riczu said of the American Cruise Lines proposal, "We have done almost the same thing in a lot of cities and towns, and it's been very successful. It's an area of opportunity with mutual benefit."

She said initial capital will be provided by American Cruise Lines without need for additional financing.

More funding for future structural updates will need to be discussed with state officials, she said.

Several financing options are available through the state.

Company has worked with public sector in the past

Riczu said the company has worked in partnerships with state and local governments in the past, including a lease agreement with Hannibal, Mo, as part of a park construction project.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford State Pier park facility proposed by American Cruise Lines