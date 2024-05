American Bradley Fighting Vehicle Destroys Russian APV in Ukraine

Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian armoured personnel carrier (APV) using an American Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV), a brigade operating near Avdiivka said.

Footage released by the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade shows the destruction of a Russian APV.

The brigade said an American-donated Bradley IFV was used in the action, as well as artillery and drones.

More than 200 Bradley IFVs have been donated by the US to Ukrainian forces, according to Pentagon data,

According to Ukrainian media, 20 Russian tanks were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on the day this footage was released. Credit: 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade via Storyful