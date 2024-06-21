American Bar Association offers free legal support to Kentucky storm survivors

An EF1 tornado Tuesday, April 2, 2024, damaged several homes in the Boulder Creek subdivision in Jeffersonville, Ind. The National Weather Service said five tornadoes hit the region; the one in Jeffersonville had winds of 100 mph. April 3, 2024

The American Bar Association is offering free legal help to Kentucky storm survivors impacted by a series of tornadoes and straight-line winds on April 2.

According to a news release from the Bar Association, those in Boyd, Carter, Fayette, Greenup, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Mason, Oldham, Union and Whitley counties impacted by the April storms who can't afford an attorney can get a variety of free legal services through the Disaster Legal Services program.

Legal support can range from discussing FEMA and SBA benefits to redoing wills or other important documents lost in the incident to evaluating home repair contracts or property insurance claims. Those in need of support can call 859-993-0300 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Survivors of the KY April 2 storms are now eligible to apply for a low-interest SBA loan when they apply for FEMA assistance.



For more information: https://t.co/O0ntOaxzi9 pic.twitter.com/zfZFg2w7L4 — FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) June 14, 2024

