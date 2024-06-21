American arrested over ammunition in Turks and Caicos avoids prison time

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands — An American will avoid any more time behind bars, a judge ruled Friday, after the Oklahoma resident was arrested on the islands with four rounds of ammunition found in his luggage.

Justice Lobban Jackson sentenced 40-year-old Ryan Watson to time served and a $2,000 fine, or $500 for each round, which he paid shortly after court was adjourned.

Watson should be headed home to Oklahoma Friday afternoon.

"So happy the judge took a holistic approach. It was nerve wracking, still, knowing that the prosecution was still pursing a 12-year sentence," a relieved Watson told reporters outside of court.

"I'm going to pay this fine, go home and see those kids," Watson added.

Watson’s wife Valerie shed tears of joy as Justice Jackson ruled from the bench. His wife held hands with Sharitta Grier, a Florida grandmother who had also been arrested recently on the islands when she was found in possession of two rounds.

"The biggest feeling of relief, that moment I've been waiting for for a really long time," said wife Valerie Watson.

Watson was arrested in April in the island getaway under the territory's firearms law raised the specter of a possible 12-year prison sentence.

Two other cases of Americans detained under similar circumstances recently ended with judges granting those men leniency.

In finding that there were exceptional circumstances to justify a no-prison punishment, Justice Jackson said 12 years behind bars would be “arbitrary and disproportionately” harsh.

The judge also said she considered the statements of more than a dozen character witnesses who vouched for Watson.

U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said Watson has “impeccable character" with a "history of service to his community" which includes homeless outreach activities.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt described his constituent Watson as “unwavering in moral character.”

Watson said he's grateful for all his supporters, on the island and back home in the United States.

"Oklahoma has stepped up in the way that they have throughout this," he said. "There's people on this island that have stepped up in ways that are beyond our comprehension."

Watson had several loved ones in the gallery to support him, including his wife, mother, stepfather, sister, brother-in-law and several friends.

Judge Jackson repeatedly mentioned the potential of a 12-year sentence in her ruling, putting loved ones on the edge of their seats.

When she finally handed down the suspended sentence, loved ones finally breathed a sigh of relief.

"I want to jump for joy," Watson's mother Susan Fendley said. "I thought he was going to prison for 12 years."

A nattily dressed Watson donned a suit and tie, wearing a pocket square and tie bar during his time in court.

But minutes after court adjourned, he changed into a decidedly more Oklahoma look with jeans, a cowboy hat and boots.

Watson was arrested after a search of his duffel bag at the airport found a plastic bag with four rounds of ammunition in it. Watson said it was for deer hunting and had been left in the luggage by mistake.

It is illegal to possess ammunition in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a Caribbean archipelago and British overseas territory, and the law had allowed a mandatory 12-year sentence unless exceptional circumstances were found.

The government this week amended its law to remove the mandatory minimum 12-year sentence.

Even before that, Americans Bryan Hagerich and Tyler Wenrich were not sentenced to serve any additional prison time after officials said they illegally brought bullets into the country. Hagerich was given a suspended sentence, and Wenrich was sentenced to three weeks’ time served.

Hagerich, a former Major League Baseball draftee from Pennsylvania, and Wenrich, a paramedic from Virginia, pleaded guilty to an ammunition charge.

In both men's cases, a judge found exceptional circumstances in declining to sentence them to prison terms.

In all, five Americans have been arrested in the territory since December on suspicion of having ammunition in violation of the law.

The two other cases, against Sharitta Grier of Florida and Michael Lee Evans, are pending. Grier has not entered a plea, and Evans has pleaded guilty but has not been sentenced. Neither is in jail. Evans was allowed to return to Texas for medical reasons.

Amid media coverage, Premier C. Washington Misick sought to assure the people of U.S. that the territory values visitors from around the world.

Misick said in a statement last month, before the mandatory 12-year sentence was removed from the law, that judges are allowed to use their discretion.

“In fact, in cases that occurred prior to the five cases that have generated media coverage, the mandatory 12-year minimum sentence has never been imposed by the Court because judges determined in each case that exceptional circumstances warranted shorter sentences,” he said.

Around 1 million people visit the Turks and Caicos Islands each year, he said, and around half of them are American.

Watson and his wife were among them. They and friends came here to celebrate his 40th birthday.

Watson and his wife, Valerie, were initially charged with possessing ammunition, but the charges against Valerie were dropped, and she returned home to Oklahoma City to be with their two children, 9 and 7 years old.

A number of U.S. lawmakers traveled to the Turks and Caicos Islands last month to press their case for the release of the five Americans.

