American arrested over ammo in Turks and Caicos gets suspended sentence

Another American who was arrested in the Turks and Caicos Islands in recent months for possessing ammunition was given a suspended sentence of 33 weeks in prison Monday, the court confirmed to CBS News. Michael Lee Evans of Texas had pleaded guilty and potentially faced prison time over seven 9 mm rounds that were found in his luggage when he visited the British territory late last year.

Evans, who is terminally ill, was allowed to return to the U.S. while he was out on bail, local news outlet Magnetic Media reported.

Michael Lee Evans / Credit: Wilkie Arthur

He was arrested in December when the ammunition was found in his luggage at the airport as he was trying to leave the islands after he and his wife renewed their vows, according to Magnetic Media.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Chrissy Hallowell contributed reporting.

