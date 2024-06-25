American Airlines announces new nonstop route from Sarasota-Bradenton airport

A new flight from Sarasota straight to the Big Apple is gearing up for takeoff this fall.

American Airlines announced Tuesday it will add a daily nonstop flight from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to New York City’s LaGuardia Airport staring Nov. 5. The announcement follows recently launched flights to Plattsburgh, New York; Austin, Texas; and Des Moines, Iowa by carriers from SRQ.

The service adds to Delta and JetBlue’s nonstop routes from SRQ to LGA and the airport’s more than 50 nonstop routes across the country. It will be the sixth American Airlines destination from SRQ, which now includes routes to Charlotte; Washington, D.C.; Dallas/Fort Worth; Chicago; and Philadelphia.

According to a news release, the airline offers up to 10 daily flights from SRQ.

The airport has not yet announced expected ticket prices for the route.

