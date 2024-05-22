American Academy of Pediatrics launches “Rx4DC” initiative to address gun violence

WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—The D.C. Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (DCAAP) unveiled a new initiative Tuesday to address gun violence in the district.

“Our prescription for the district is really a call to action for all people who interact with children who live, work and play,” explained Nia Bodrick, a pediatrician and the president of the DCAAP.

Prescription for the District, or Rx4DC, urges local leaders and stakeholders to adopt preventative approaches to reducing violence.

Among the actions prescribed include an increase in community spaces, funding for out of school time, more support for school attendance, improving mental health access and prioritizing economic investment.

“It’s sort of like taking your fruits and vegetables to live a healthier life,” said Bodrick. “Prevention is key. What are all the things, all the assets in our communities that we can build upon to prevent some of these dangerous outcomes like violence in communities?”

DC’s AG introduces legislation to curb high juvenile recidivism rates in District

Bodrick said violence is a public health issue.

So far this year, 7 juveniles have been killed by gun violence, including 3-year-old Ty’ah Settles.

The number of homicides overall is nearing 70.

“I think violence effects everyone,” said Bodrick. “It effects those who are the victims, the perpetrators, the communities. It can have a lasting effect on the growth and development of children.”

The DCAAP is calling on all stakeholders to work collaboratively towards solutions.

The initiate was presented at the organization’s annual spring symposium.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.