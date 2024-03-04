'This is America': Nikki Haley backs Supreme Court ruling keeping Donald Trump on Colorado ballot

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said she supports the Supreme Court's decision allowing former President Donald Trump to stay on the Colorado ballot in the face of a challenge against his candidacy.

"I think that was important," the Republican presidential candidate told a cheering crowd during her campaign stop in the Houston area Monday.

"We don't ever want some elected official in a state or anybody else saying who can and can't be on a ballot. This is America," Haley said.

Hours before Haley took the stage in Spring, Texas, the nation's highest court ruled unanimously that Colorado could not use an anti-insurrectionist provision in the Constitution to keep the former president off of the state's 2024 ballot.

Advocates across the country have argued that Trump engaged in the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. They say that bars him from serving as president again because a section of the 14th Amendment, enacted after the Civil War, blocks people from office who had engaged in insurrection after previously promising to support the Constitution.

"Look, I'll defeat Donald Trump fair and square, but I want him on that ballot," Haley assured her supporters on Monday.

The former president on Monday immediately applauded the Supreme Court's decision, calling it a "big win" for the country. The outcome effectively ends pushes in Illinois, Maine and other states to disqualify Trump from the 2024 race for the White House as he seeks another term in office.

March 1, 2024; Charlotte, N.C., USA; Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley speaks to supporters in Charlotte, North Carolina Friday evening.Megan Smith-USA TODAY

