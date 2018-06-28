America Will Lose More Than Abortion Rights If Roe v. Wade Is Overturned

In just a few years, scores of American women could lose their right to safe, legal abortion.

President Donald Trump can now choose a nominee to fill the Supreme Court seat of outgoing Justice Anthony Kennedy, a crucial defender of Roe v. Wade. Since being nominated to the Court by President Reagan in 1988, Kennedy served as an inconsistent but important bulwark against some of the court’s greater right-wing excesses. In 1992, when a case that could have overturned Roe v. Wade went to the Court, Kennedy signed on to a majority opinion upholding abortion rights. It became widely understood that he wouldn’t sign onto an opinion overturning Roe. He became a firewall — one that prompted anti-abortion activists to set about chipping away at access to abortion, instead of mounting a direct legal challenge.

But once the Senate approves another conservative justice, all bets are off. And the implications will reach much farther than abortion rights.

What Roe means for other rights

In 1973, Roe established women’s constitutional right to privacy for an abortion. But for many conservative legal scholars, it is practically canon that no such constitutional right exists. To them, Roe is based on an invented right.

But there is precedent for the decision. In the 1965 case Griswold v. Connecticut, the Supreme Court struck down a Connecticut law that limited birth control access. It was one of a set of important decisions that enshrined privacy rights into constitutional law and extended those rights to sex and reproduction. The Court held that the Bill of Rights and the Due Process clause of the 14th Amendment implicitly created a “zone of privacy.”

Connecticut’s ban of contraceptive use, the Court said, violated the privacy rights of a marital relationship. That same theory was extended to contraceptive use by non-married people, and with Roe, the court ruled that the fundamental right to privacy encompassed a woman’s right to decide, along with her family and her doctor, whether or not to continue a pregnancy.

If Roe is done away with under the theory that privacy rights don’t exist, this could mean that there is no constitutional right to birth control, either. Cases that came after Roe, including Lawrence v. Texas, which invalidated a Texas law that criminalized sex between two men, were decided on similar premises — and could be similarly imperiled.

How laws could change after Roe

If Trump, the GOP and conservative legal minds succeed, we will be back to the pre-Roe days of patchwork abortion rights across the United States. Before the Roe decision, abortion was largely illegal in the U.S. Overall, the landscape was grim. Large hospitals had “septic abortion wards” for women who came in with serious infections from unsafe illegal abortions; thousands of those women died. Many other women were forced to bear children against their will and were stigmatized for doing so. Unmarried pregnant women were routinely sent away to give birth and were coerced or sometimes forced into giving up their children for adoption — and then shamed into silence.

In some states, like New York, abortion will be legal even if Roe is overturned. Other blue states will scramble to remove pre-Roe anti-abortion laws from the books so that the procedure will become legal (moves that will certainly come with protracted legislative fights). But across much of the south and middle of the country, women will find themselves with far fewer rights than their blue-state sisters.

As the reaction to Kennedy’s firewalling has shown, the anti-abortion movement is creative and vindictive. They will surely use all the tools at their disposal to make abortion expensive, dangerous and hard to get — including by pushing federal legislation outlawing or limiting the procedure. For all their crowing about “state’s rights,” conservatives are happy to legislate their ideals nationally when they can. One of the first efforts will likely be to curtail the ability of minors to travel across state lines for legal abortions.

For a decade, anti-abortion advocates have been pushing “personhood” legislation, which says a “person” with all rights due under the Constitution exists at the moment a sperm fertilizes an egg. They also claim, contrary to the scientific consensus, that many forms of hormonal birth control — including the Pill and the IUD — prevent fertilized eggs from implanting in the uterus, thereby killing a person; under this framework, common in-vitro fertilization procedures, in which only some embryos are implanted, would also amount to murder. In reality, more than half of fertilized eggs don’t implant naturally, which is one reason why the medical community defines pregnancy as beginning at implantation, not fertilization.