Daniel R. DePetris

Security, Middle East

America's regime-change efforts have failed in the past. Why would an attempt to remove Assad from power be different?

Should America Use Force to Stop Assad from Demolishing Ghouta?

The Damascus suburbs are a smoldering ruin. Scroll through video footage and pictures of Daraya, Arbeen, Harasta, Jobar and Douma, and you will see just how worn out these areas have become. Syrians who once lived in these towns have lost everything, including their lives; if they had the means to smuggle themselves and their families out, then they were fortunate enough to only lose their homes and businesses. Damascus, the seat of political power, is too important for Bashar al-Assad’s regime to give up—and the Syrian army has demonstrated how far it will go to keep Damascus under government control.

The Ghouta region, a short thirty-minute drive from the presidential palace, is the only major area near Damascus left in rebel hands. Every other suburb has been cleared out by the regime through a combination of indiscriminate aerial bombardment, chemical-weapons attacks and siege warfare. Ghouta itself has been surrounded by pro-government forces since 2013, the year Assad’s troops fired a volley of ground-to-ground, sarin-tipped missiles in the dead of night, killing upwards of 1,400 people, according to U.S. intelligence community assessments. A minuscule amount of food gets in, the sick and seriously injured are blocked from going to hospitals, and medical supplies are stopped at the government’s lines. All the while, airstrikes and bombings continue to target everything in sight: markets, homes, hospitals, rescue workers, ambulances, and even people stepping out of their basement shelters for a breath of air.

All of this violence is distressing to say the very least. The last week has been especially terrible for the four hundred thousand civilians trapped in Ghouta; since the regime began its offensive on February 18, close to six hundred people have been killed and about two dozen clinics or hospitals have been wiped out or damaged. A journalist on the ground inside Ghouta told Al-Jazeera that it’s too difficult to keep tabs on all the massacres happening around them. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called Ghouta “hell on earth,” hoping that desperate pleas for action will push the UN Security Council to be more aggressive. Others, like the UN’s top human-rights official, have given up on the council altogether.

The situation is getting out of control, which is why calls in Washington for forceful action by the United States are getting louder. Ambassador Fred Hof, President Barack Obama’s former Syria coordinator at the State Department, wrote last week that the Trump administration should consider using military force to deter further atrocities. “The administration’s principled response to the April 2017 sarin massacre proved . . . that steps could be taken well short of provoking World War III,” Hof remarked. Evelyn Farkas, a deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia in the Obama administration, seconded Hof’s recommendation in the Atlantic this week, writing “[t]he United States cannot sit and watch a slow-motion Rwanda unfold.” Just as Washington stopped Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic from continuing his ethnic cleansing campaign in the Balkans, she explained, Washington can ensure a UN ceasefire is implemented by threatening—and if necessary, using—military force against the Assad regime if it fails to comply.

These recommendations come from a good place. Like many Americans, dedicated and professional public servants like Hof and Farkas cringe when they watch the raw footage of regime bombing on their computer screens. There is nothing noble or brave about how Assad has been fighting this war—his strategy can be summed up as burning Syria in order to keep control of it.