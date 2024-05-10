Ameren, IL, provides safety simulation for first responders

GLEN CARBON, Ill. – Glen Carbon firefighters received an up-close look at the potential hazards of downed power lines Thursday night. Ameren Illinois brought Live Line Demo to the fire department on South Main Street.

“With this system, it’s not a toy,” presenter Steve Hancock said. “It’s a 7,200-volt distribution system.”

The presentation included a look at what happens during contact with downed power lines or objects touching them. Flames were visible during the demonstration.

“We’re able to show scenes that are actually happening in the field and therefore give everyone, specifically first responders, an idea of what’s going on out there,” Hancock said.

Ameren Illinois spokesman Brian Bretsch said the training is all about safety and was shown to first responders as well as high school students in Missouri and Illinois.

“If you would happen to see a downed power line, always give us a call,” Bretsch said.

Trained Ameren workers will respond, de-energize the line and notify residents when it’s safe.

Glen Carbon Assistant Fire Chief Tom Bowles said the presentation compliments the training his department requires.

“That’s the best training that anyone can have—actually physically seeing it and seeing somebody show you,” he said.

Hancock said first responders are aware of the dangers, but the visual presentation makes it difficult to forget.

“If we save one person, it’s a big deal,” he said.

