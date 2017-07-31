AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 vs. GeForce GTX 1080

AMD launched a slew of new products on July 30, including new Ryzen and Radeon GPUs. Pictured: An AMD Opteron 6000 series processor is seen on a motherboard during a product launch in Taipei, April 14, 2010.

AMD on Sunday revealed its upcoming Vega gaming Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) line-up. Its upcoming products include the Radeon RX Vega 64 priced at $499 and the Radeon RX Vega 56 priced at $399.

The company will also offer a Radeon RX Vega 64 limited edition with a brushed aluminum shell, pricing for which is yet to be declared.

The RX Vega 64 is AMD’s high-end offering and will have 64 compute units, an 8GB HBM2 Memory and a 484 GBPS bandwidth, clocked at 1,247 MHz and boosted to about 1,546 MHz. The graphics card will feature 4,096 stream processors and is rated to offer 12.66 teraflops of performance.

Apart from this air-cooled version, the company is also offering a $699 liquid cooled version, which is the most powerful Radeon GPU till date, it will be clocked at 1,406 MHz and boosted to 1,677 MHz, offering a rated performance of 13.7 teraflops.

All new Vega cards will offer three DisplayPort 1.4 ports along with HDMI 2.0 ports and will be available starting August 14. The company is also offering bundled deals with Samsung FreeSync monitors, games, Ryzen 7 CPUs and motherboards.

The new Vega GPUs are expected to be more power-efficient with a total board power for the air-cooled version being 290 watts and for the liquid cooled version being 350 watts.

The RX Vega 64 will compete with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080, priced at $599, which features 16nm Pascal GPUs which use Samsung’s FinFET technology and run on 8GB GDDR5X memory, which is a better-powered version of the GDDR5. The GTX 1080 is clocked at 1,607 MHz and boosted up to 1,733 MHz. It offers a memory bandwidth of 320GBPS, which is less than what the Vega 64 offers.

While actual performance stats will be known once the Vega 64 is available, AMD claims that the Vega 64 will hit between 53 frames per second to 76 frames per second, while gaming on a 3,440x1,440p ultra-wide monitor, while the GTX 1080 will hit between 45 frames per second to 78 frames per second. This is because the Vega 64 will use a high-bandwidth cache controller and an HBM2 memory.

If you are playing 4K games, the Vega 64 will be able to push 60 frames per second.

Going by the specs, the Vega 64 can be pegged as an equal to the GTX 1080. It has an advantage in terms of pricing and that is where it might out-do the GTX 1080. That being said, The GTX 1080, at the time of writing, is already 14 months old, which means Nvidia might be working on its next-generation offerings.

Chances are that Nvidia also refreshes its GPU line-up, which could mean that GTX 1080 prices might go down, this will make it more appealing.

