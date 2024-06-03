Ambushed officer ‘loved being a Minneapolis cop’: Chief

(NewsNation) — Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara is making a strong, unambiguous pledge: “We pledge never to forget Jamal, our brother.”

O’Hara recounted to Nexstar’s NewsNation the events of May 30 that cost Officer Jamal Mitchell his life.

O’Hara says Mitchell was responding to a report of a shooting and came upon two men lying in the street, believing them to be the shooting victims.

“As he was putting on medical gloves and asking the person if he was OK … he was very suddenly and callously assassinated,” said O’Hara. “He was shot and fell to the ground, incapacitated. The suspect continued to fire upon him.”

1 dead, 24 injured after overnight shooting in Ohio

O’Hara said Mitchell, who joined the Minneapolis Police Department in February 2023, was exactly the kind of officer his department has been seeking since the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of Officer Derek Chauvin and the upheaval that followed.

“He chose Minneapolis. Jamal is from the East Coast like I am. (He) moved to Minnesota four years ago and became a police officer,” said O’Hara. “He chose to become a Minneapolis police officer post-2020 despite all the very broad criticism of this agency.”

Officer Mitchell’s death Thursday came days after the fourth anniversary of Floyd’s killing, which sparked sometimes violent unrest across the country and forced a reckoning with police brutality and racism. Minneapolis became ground zero for the “defund the police” movement, and while that didn’t succeed in eliminating the city’s police department, the force remains well below full strength.

Minneapolis’ police department had 560 officers in March when it launched a $1 million recruiting campaign, down from more than 800 before the pandemic. Many retired or went on disability after Floyd’s death, claiming post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from the unrest.

The Minneapolis Police Department on Saturday identified the suspected shooter as 35-year-old Mustafa Mohamed. He was shot and killed by another police officer, who was also wounded. A third man died in the shooting and four others were wounded.

2 dead, 7 injured after shooting at a bar in suburban Pittsburgh

“There’s absolutely nothing Officer Mitchell could have done differently in that situation,” said O’Hara. “He did absolutely nothing wrong.”

Mitchell, a father of four who was engaged to be married, will be honored “not just for how he gave his life but for how he lived his life,” he said.

“He was the type of person who loved being a Minneapolis cop. He loved his co-workers. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his children. He is the very best of what we could possibly ask for in police officers today.”

The chief noted that during his first week on the job, Mitchell ran into a burning house and saved an elderly couple.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation of what its leader said was clearly an ambush. In an update Friday, the bureau said it is still working to establish a clear timeline of events.

The metro area has seen other recent deaths of first responders: In the suburb of Burnsville, two officers and a firefighter-paramedic were killed, and a third officer was wounded, while responding to a domestic violence call. Their funeral drew thousands of officers, paramedics and firefighters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.