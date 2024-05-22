Ambulance stolen in DC; person detained

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers detained someone who is accused of stealing an ambulance in Northwest Wednesday afternoon.

MPD said officers were in the 3800 block of 14th St. NW investigating.

Police recovered the ambulance at Howard University Hospital.

