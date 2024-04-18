AMBRIDGE ― Officials from the Department of Justice announced this week that a local man is being charged with violating federal firearms charges.

A federal grand jury indicted 18-year-old Nasean Hunt, of Ambridge, on Tuesday after police said a modified machine gun was allegedly found in his possession. Investigators said in the indictment that Hunt was found to in possession of a 9mm Glock handgun with a gold "automatic conversion switch," which could convert the handgun into a continuous firing mode.

Under federal law, it is prohibited to own a machine gun or any parts that can convert weapons into a machine, such as the switches allegedly found in this case. If found guilty, Hunt could face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $250,000 for the charge.

An indictment is an accusation and not an indication of guilt. All defendants are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in court.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Ambridge resident charged with illegal possession of machine gun