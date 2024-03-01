AMBER Alert: Search resumes for Sebastian Rogers

Click here the previous day’s coverage of Sebastian Rogers.

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The search for Sumner County teenager Sebastian Rogers continues Friday morning, marking the fifth day since the child was reported missing.

Thousands of miles have been searched in multiple directions in the days since Monday, Feb. 26. Investigators said Friday’s search will focus on areas west of the previous search grid.

There was a glimpse of hope Thursday as search dogs tracked a scent but it turned out to be a false alert. Investigators also drained a pond to the east of Sebastian’s home and found nothing. Sebastian’s home has been searched at least 10 times and officials are continuing to expand the search area.

The ongoing search is utilizing drones and helicopters, horses, search dogs, dive teams and as many as 200 officials walking the search zone.

6 unsolved AMBER alerts in Tennessee

Sebastian Rogers (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

“We’re operating under the assumption that Sebastian walked off. We have no evidence to disprove that. The family has been nothing but cooperative with law enforcement and our investigation. We are truly operating under the assumption that there’s a child missing that needs our help,” said Chief Deputy Eric Craddock with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

AMBER Alert: Urgent search continues for Sebastian Rogers

During a Thursday press conference, Craddock said they are encouraging community members to search their own property with a partner at least twice a day and check their trail cameras.

“We need you to search your properties every day. Morning and night,” he said. “If there’s a shed or a crawl space, or up under your mobile home, or a tarp that’s in your yard, check it every morning and every night. Look for any details that something has been disturbed.”

Residents are asked to search in pairs because a single person could be mistaken for Sebastian. “If we have aerial assets up and they see someone walking alone in a field we’re going to deploy resources to see if that is not Sebastian,” Craddock said.

EMA Director Ken Weidner asked residents to check any creeks, streams or bodies of water that may be on their property and to check for footprints, too. Investigators have reason to believe Sebastian may have traveled as far as Clarksville, so they are also checking that route.

No further information has been released.

Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers, 15, was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 26 from the Beech area in Hendersonville.

Sebastian Rogers: Description

Sebastian is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds with dirty blond hair. He was last seen on Monday, Feb. 26 near Stafford Court wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants, said the TBI.

AMBER Alert Issued

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) originally issued an Endangered Child Alert for Sebastian on the morning of Feb. 26 as multiple agencies took to the area to look for him.

Based on additional investigative information developed during the search, the TBI issued an AMBER Alert for Sebastian on the afternoon of Feb. 27. An AMBER Alert is issued when there is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred and the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, per the DOJ.

Multiple agencies including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Nashville Fire Department, City of Hendersonville’s first responders, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and Shackle Island Volunteer Fire have assisted in the search for Sebastian.

Who to Contact

If you have seen Sebastian or have info about his whereabouts, call the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

