Amber Alert: police concerned for the safety of 3 kids taken

(COLORADO) — An Amber Alert was issued on Saturday, May 4th, at 10:09 a.m. for three local children: 12-year-old Zarayah Arguello, a white female, 4’9″/100lbs, with black hair and brown eyes, 10-year-old Aundrea Arguello, a white female, 4’4″/80lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes, and 6-year-old Noah Arguello, a white male, 3’6″/55lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The kids were last seen on May 4, 2024, at approximately 1:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of Jennifer Street in Brighton, CO. Police believe them to be with their non-custodial parent, in a 2017 Dark Blue Audi A4 bearing Colorado License Plate DDYF35.

They may be in the Colorado Springs area and may be traveling eastbound. Law Enforcement is concerned for the safety of the children. If seen, please call 911 or the Brighton Police Department at 303-655-2300.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.