Amber Alert issued for two New Hampshire children believed to be abducted by their father

An Amber Alert has been issued for two New Hampshire children believed to be abducted by their father.

State police are looking for 4-year-old Elowyn Duren and 1-year-old Vaelyn Duren.

Elowyn is described as being 3 feet tall and having blonde hair and blue eyes.

Vaelyn is described as being an infant with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The children were last seen in Berlin New Hampshire, around 8 p.m. Thursday with their biological father, 37-year-old Dustin Duren.

Dusten Duren is described as 5′10″, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Duren is operating a 2017 Subaru Impreza 4-door color White with NH Veteran registration V69023.

Anyone who sees Dustin Duren, the children, and/or the vehicle is asked not to approach them but to call 911 immediately, as Dustin could be armed and dangerous, state police said.

If anyone has non-emergency information, they are asked to call Berlin police at 603-752-3131 or New Hampshire State Police headquarters at 603-223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW