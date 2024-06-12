Amber Alert issued for Ophelia Anne Barton, 15-year-old Iowa girl believed to be abducted

An Amber Alert was issued just after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening for a 15-year-old girl who has allegedly been abducted in Iowa City.

The missing child is 15-year-old Ophelia Anne Barton. She is 5'0 and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She is wearing a short-sleeved Disney t-shirt and red shorts.

Ophelia Anne Barton

The alleged abductor, Lindsay Anne White, 42, is driving a blue 2014 Jeep Compass Sport with Iowa plates. The license plate number is LIU 044.

Lindsay Anne White

White is 5'5 and has green eyes and auburn hair.

If you see White, Barton or the blue Jeep Compass, contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-331-7989.

