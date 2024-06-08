Amber Alert issued in Northern California for mom took 3-year-old, made ‘self-harm statements’

We've dropped the paywall on this article delivering critical public safety information in this developing story. Please consider a digital subscription to The Bee to support local journalists.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday after a 3-year-old child was abducted by his mother in Nevada County, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol and Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said Maverick Brown was allegedly taken by his mother in an unincorporated part of the county about 11:33 a.m. Authorities said the child was abducted during an assault on North Bloomfield Road near Grizzly Hill Road near the South Yuba Campground, roughly six miles northwest of Nevada County.

The mother, identified as Siera Salitrero, 30, took the boy and was on foot and was last seen heading southeast toward the South Yuba River. Officials are concerned after Salitrero made “self-harm statements towards herself.”

“Presently, we have 13 deputies and 35 search and rescue volunteers actively looking for the suspect and child,” the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said at 5:35 p.m., minutes before the statewide Amber Alert was issued by the CHP.

Salitrero is described as a white female, 5-foot-4 and 135 pounds with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a black sports bra and blue jeans.

Maverick is 3 feet with blonde hair styled in a mohawk.

Authorities urge anyone who has seen the mother or the boy to not approach them and to call 911.

AMBER Alert - Nevada County

Last seen: North Bloomfields Rd. and Grizzly Hill Rd. Nevada County @NevCoSheriff



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/2ut1jTRbLs — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) June 8, 2024





What is an Amber Alert?

The system (the acronym stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response) was created by the California Legislature in 2002 to notify communities about missing children and other at-risk persons after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was abducted and murdered in Texas in 1996. It was brought to California after a similar incident involving 5-year-old Samantha Runnion in 2002 — placing focus on the need for such a program in the state.

When the CHP celebrated 20 years of the program in 2022, officials said the system boasts a 97% success rate of locating children in danger.

This Amber Alert, the first for the Sacramento area since the disappearance and subsequent death of Kiely Rodni, happened just days before the introduction of the new Ebony Alert program on Jan. 1.

It works similarly to the Amber Alert system, which activates electronic highway signs to post information about the missing person in a coordinated effort to locate the individual. The Ebony Alert, will be used for missing Black youth ages 12-25.

Amber Alerts used to be broadcast through the National Weather Service, but the CHP has since partnered with FEMA to use their Integrated Public Alert and Warning System.

What’s the public’s role in Amber Alert?

The CHP lists the following advice on how people can help trigger and respond to the alerts.

If you witness a child abduction, call 911 immediately to report it quickly. Be sure to make note of important information such as the physical characteristics of the child and suspect, the make and model of any vehicles involved (including license plate numbers if possible), and the precise location of the abduction.

If you hear an Amber Alert, watch for the child, suspect and vehicle described in the alert. Immediately report any sightings by calling 911 or the telephone number included with the alert. (Do not call 911 to request information about the abduction.)