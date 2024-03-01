AMBER Alert issued for missing Ohio 2-year-old

A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old Ohio boy.

Sutton Eggeman was asleep in the backseat of a 2017 black Dodge Ram 1500 truck that was taken from a Dollar General in Marshaville, which is in Wayne County.

The truck was taken around 2:11 p.m. on Friday.

Eggeman is about 2 feet tall and weights 35 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing fuzzy green pants and a jacket with a grey frog on it.

The vehicle involved is a black 2017 Ram 1500 with plate number JTC9063.

The suspect is unknown. He’s only described as a male with a medium build wearing a black cap.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect, or the vehicle



