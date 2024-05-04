AMBER Alert issued for missing Arkansas teen out of Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An AMBER Alert has been issued on May 3 for a teen missing out of Crawford County.

According to Arkansas State Police, Abbey Jolynn Force, 14, was last seen May 2 at 10 p.m. from Cedarville.

Abbey Jolynn Force, 14

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She has a white light-skinned complexion. ASP says she has pink braces and a pink nose ring.

She is possibly in the Oklahoma City area.

It is not known if she is with an adult or what she is traveling in.

If anyone has any information on Force’s whereabouts, call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 479-474-1721.

