Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old Kaiden Perryman

The state issued an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Kaiden Perryman, a Black male, who law enforcement suspects has been kidnapped by 13-year-old Janayizha Gunn.

Gunn is driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with Alabama tag 6357BL5. Perryman was last seen near Gibbs Village in Montgomery.

Anyone with any information should call 911.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Police suspect teen in disappearance of 5-year-old Kaiden Perryman