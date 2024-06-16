AMBER Alert issued for missing 15 year old in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in San Antonio, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Sunday afternoon.

Savanna Cardenas is described as a 5’4″, 150-pound white female with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen around 6 a.m. on Thursday near 191 West Loop 1604 South in San Antonio around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Police are searching for a 45-year-old woman with blonde hair who was last seen with Cardenas. Other descriptors of the woman are unknown at this time, per the AMBER Alert. The suspect’s vehicle is a silver Ford Fusion with an unknown license plate, licensing state or year.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to contact the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office by calling 830-796-3771. If spotted, officials are asking people to call 9-1-1.

