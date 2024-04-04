Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old Henrico teenager
Henrico Police say they are actively searching for a missing endangered juvenile who they say was taken from her home by a family member.
The average rate for a 30-year loan inched past 7% this week, settling at 7.07%, according to Mortgage News Daily.
Judge Aileen Cannon denies former President Donald Trump’s motion to have criminal charges dropped in the classified documents case on the grounds that the Presidential Records Act (PRA) permitted him to keep them in his home after leaving the White House.
Which of these popular tumbler-style water bottles, the Yeti or the Stanley, is the right fit for you?
The NFL is ramping up its efforts to find talent around the globe via its International Player Pathway program.
Simple yet effective, these plug-ins illuminate 'without being obtrusive' and have over 2,500 five-star fans.
Following the incident, the team moved to a different hotel closer to the host city.
Rashee Rice should have taken a lesson from recent history.
Rice apologized for his part in the crash before details were clear.
A new report found that just 57 companies produced 80 percent of carbon dioxide emissions worldwide between 2016 and 2022.
The proposal would permit schools to 'identify specific NIL opportunities' and 'facilitate deals' between athletes and third parties.
This hybrid wonder is like if stainless steel and nonstick cookware had a baby — get it on rare sale at Amazon.
Amazon is offering another decent batch of games to Prime members at no extra cost for the month of April. Leading the bunch is Fallout 76, a multiplayer take on the post-apocalyptic franchise.
DataStax made a name for itself by commercializing the open source Apache Cassandra NoSQL database, but these days, the company's focus is squarely on using its database chops to build a "one-stop GenAI stack." One of the first building blocks for this was to bring vector search capabilities to its hosted Astra DB service last summer. Since then, it's built out more of its stack for building GenAI applications backed by Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and today, the company announced the next stop in this direction by announcing that it has acquired Logspace, the company behind Langflow, a low-code tool for building RAG-based applications.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is taking aim at mortgage closing costs in its latest probe against junk fees.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is working on at least two robots at the moment.
Apple’s electric vehicle ambitions are one of the most recent -- and, frankly, best -- examples of a project failing in spite of seeming to have everything going for it. The jury is still out on the ultimate fate of the Vision Pro, but at the very least, Apple’s mixed reality headset demonstrates that the company isn’t afraid to keep trying where pretty much everyone else has failed. With the Apple Car firmly in the rearview, the company is reportedly exploring yet another notoriously difficult path: home robots.
Steve McMichael was hospitalized earlier this year with multiple ailments.
Jordan Shusterman & Russell Dorsey talk about the scorching hot start that Mookie Betts is off to with the Dodgers, Ronel Blanco throwing the first no-hitter of 2024 and if the Kansas City Royals will get a new ballpark closer to the city.
Take a cue from the superstar and treat your toes to the brand's supportive, stylish kicks available at Nordstrom, Macy's, Zappos and more.
Smelley was stranded miles from shore in the Gulf of Mexico for nearly 12 hours before he was rescued.