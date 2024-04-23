Amber Alert issued; Ex-Yakima cop wanted for murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Yakima police officer is suspected of killing two people — his ex-girlfriend and his wife — then kidnapping a 1-year-old boy.

Elias Huizar fled the scene at the William Wiley Elementary School in West Richland Monday afternoon after a shooting that killed his ex-girlfriend. Authorities said they believe he is in a silver 2009 Toyota Corolla with a license plate of CBZ-4745.

The boy, Roman Huizar, is described as 2-feet-6 and 25 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Elias Huizar is 39, 5-feet-6, 170 pounds and also has brown hair and brown eyes.

An Amber Alert was issued by Washington State Patrol, April 22, 2024 (Yakima PD FB)

West Richland police said they believe Huizar — who was a Yakima officer from 2014-2022 — is armed and dangerous and is likely to commit more crimes.

According to KIRO in Seattle, another homicide victim was found at Huizar’s residence when authorities searched. It’s reportedly Huizar’s wife.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.