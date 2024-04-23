Amber Alert issued for baby who may be with former police officer suspected in 2 murders

Authorities in Washington state have issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy after police said a former police officer reportedly killed two women − his wife and ex-girlfriend − and allegedly kidnapped the baby.

Washington State Patrol issued the alert Monday night on behalf of the West Richland Police Department, who reported the baby, identified as Roman Huizar, missing.

Authorities in Washington state issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy Roman Huizar on April 22, 2024. The baby is believed to be traveling with his relative, 39-year-old Elias Huizar, who is wanted on two homicide charges and considered armed and dangerous.

The city of West Richland is in Benton County about 35 miles north of the Oregon state line.

The child' father, 39-year-old Elias Huizar, is wanted on two homicide charges, police also announced Monday.

Police: Elias Huizar killed his ex-wife, girlfriend before fleeing with baby

According to information from law enforcement, Huizar killed his ex-girlfriend outside William Wiley Elementary School in West Richland, Washington on Monday then fled the scene before officers arrived.

While later serving a search warrant at Huizar's home, West Richland Police reported, detectives and partner agencies discovered a second woman’s body at his residence.

Police have not released additional details about the women's deaths including how they were killed.

As of Tuesday police had not released the victims' names.

USA TODAY has reached out to West Richland police.

Missing baby and father last spotted in Portland

On Tuesday morning, West Richland police reported police in Portland, Oregon Huizar was seen in Portland, Oregon overnight, possibly driving a black sedan.

"All resources are following up on this lead," the agency wrote in the post.

Elias Huizar is former police officer in Yamika

Huizar is a former police officer with the Yakima Police Department, the agency's spokesperson Yvette Inzunza told USA TODAY Tuesday.

The city of Yakima is about 70 miles northwest of where the baby disappeared.

Huizar was hired by the agency in 2013 and resigned in February of 2022, Inzunza said.

USA TODAY has also reached out to Yamika police.

Double homicide suspect Elias Huizar considered armed and dangerous

Police said its possible Huizar and the child may be heading to Mexico.

Investigators said he is considered armed and considered dangerous, and likely to "commit more violent crimes."

Officials have not said whether the baby belongs to one of the homicide victims.

What does Elias Huizar look like?

Prior to being spotted in Portland overnight, Huizar had been driving a 2009 silver Toyota Corolla with the license plate CBZ-745.

Police described Huizar as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black long-sleeve shirt, light blue jeans and black shoes.

According to an Amber Alert poster, the baby is 2 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 25 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who spots the suspect or the baby is asked to call 911.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Police search for Elias Huizar, Amber Alert issued for Roman Huizar