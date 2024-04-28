Amber Alert issued for abducted San Marcos 2-year-old

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted child in San Marcos, with law enforcement claiming the child to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

Legend Torres, 2, was last seen with Joey Torres, 46, according to Texas DPS.

The shirt that Legend Torres was last seen wearing. (Courtesy: San Marcos Police)

They were last seen around 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South CM Allen Parkway in San Marcos, according to DPS. San Marcos Police (SMPD) confirmed to KXAN that Legend was taken from the San Marcos Children’s Park, and authorities believe he was taken by a family member.

Legend was wearing a black T-shirt with “Legend since April 2021” printed on it. He was also wearing black shorts, and blue and white sneakers. According to DPS, Legend weighs 30 pounds and stands at 3 feet and 1 inch tall.

Joey was seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts, and red and white sneakers. DPS described him as weighing 400 pounds, standing 5 feet and 10 inches tall. SMPD said it believes Joey to be armed and potentially dangerous.

SMPD also said that Joey is believed to be traveling north toward the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Anyone with information is asked to call SMPD at 512-781-8982.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

