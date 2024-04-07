Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old Bremerton boy taken from bed

An Amber Alert was issued out of Bremerton for a boy who was abducted by his biological mother, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

At 11:57 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s office said the boy was found safe and the alert was canceled.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Kevin McCarty said he did not know if the boy’s mother was in custody and that details would be released later.

The Amber Alert for the 4-year-old went out shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, his mother, Shannon Michelle Isbell, was seen taking the boy from his bed at around midnight Sunday morning.

Isabell is described as 39 years old, 5 feet, 2 inches, tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Initially, the sheriff’s office said the vehicle she is driving is a blue 2005 Kia Spectra sedan, but at 11:36 a.m., they posted an update saying she may be driving a different vehicle: a 2006 silver Ford Escape.

The alert said Isbell has made threats to harm herself and the boy.



