Amber Alert issued for 3 kids missing from Brighton

DENVER (KDVR) — An Amber Alert was issued Saturday morning for three children missing from the Brighton area who were believed to be in the Colorado Springs area and may be headed eastbound.

The children, 12-year-old Zaraya, 10-year-old Audrea and 6-year-old Noah Arguello, were last seen in a dark blue 2017 Audi A4 with Colorado license plate DDYF35.

They were last seen in the 1600 block of Jennifer Street in Brighton on Saturday at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The three may have been taken by 30-year-old Justena Tomasino, who was described as a white female, 5 feet tall and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, she is their non-custodial parent.

Anyone who sees them or has any information on their whereabouts was urged to contact 911 immediately or contact Brighton police at 303-655-2300.

