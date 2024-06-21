3 kids 'found safe' after they never returned home from Colorado park, police say

Three Colorado children have been found safe after being missing for over a day when they didn't return home from the park, officials said.

Enfinity Rodriguez,13; Craig Rodriguez, 10; and Damian Rodriguez, 7, are siblings who went missing around 1 p.m. on Thursday while at Terrace Park in Arvada, Colorado, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in an X post.

Friday morning, a couple of hours after the CBI issued an endangered missing alert, the children's grandfather brought them to a Denver Police Department station, Arvada police said in a Facebook post.

"Arvada PD detectives responded promptly, returning them to Arvada where they will soon reunite with a guardian," according to the department. "We deeply appreciate the overwhelming community support and offers of assistance, and we are grateful for the safe return of the children."

An Arvada police officer is pictured with a child in the background.

Police say the siblings 'may have wandered off'

The siblings were "not familiar with Arvada and may have wandered off," Arvada Police said in a Facebook post on Thursday. Officers continued to search the area Thursday and Friday morning, according to police.

Arvada police detectives are continuing their investigation into the children's disappearance although they've been found.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 3 kids found after going missing from Terrace Park in Arvada, CO