Amber Alert canceled for 2 missing Salisbury children

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

An Amber Alert was canceled shortly after it was issued on Friday night for two missing children from Salisbury, according to officials.

Igh’Jhlan Silver and Prasjhas Reid.
Previous coverege:

Igh’Jhlan Silver is a 2-year-old boy who is about 2 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 28 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, the Salisbury Police Department said.

Prasjhas Reid is a 3-year-old girl, who is about 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 26 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The victims are believed to be with 25-year-old Kevin Antonio Smith.

Smith is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. They are in a gray 2023 Nissan Altima with the N.C. tag: KHB1698. They were last seen near North Caldwell and West Innes streets.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Salisbury Police Department immediately at (704) 638-5333, or call 911 or* HP.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

