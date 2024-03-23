Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old Kaylee Cope from Grove City

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday morning for 15-year-old Kaylee Cope.

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday morning for a 15-year-old girl from Grove City.

Kaylee Cope is described as 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds, according to the alert. She has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing pink crop top and gray sweat pants.

Her last known location is the 2700 block of Independence Way, according to the alert. She was last seen about 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to Grove City police.

Authorities say she is with Jeffrey Gimenez, 17, who is driving a silver, four-door Honda.

An Amber Alert is a notification system to help find abducted children, first developed in Texas in 1996.

Authorities urge anyone who sees her, the suspect or the vehicle to call 911 or 1-877-262-3764.

