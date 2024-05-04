Amber alert issued for 10-month-old girl out of Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have issued an amber alert for 10-month-old Eleia Maria Torres. She is 28 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

According to officials, around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the Clovis Police Department was sent to Ned Houk Park where they found two women, 23-year-old Samantha Cisernos and 23-year-old Taryn Allen who had died from apparent gunshot wounds, and a five year old girl injured with a gunshot wound.

Officers say Cisernos was Eleia’s mother and that Eleia should have been with her. The five year old girl was taken to a Lubbock area hospital, her condition is not known.

Details are extremely limited. Investigators do believe that Eleia was abudcted by the person responsible for the crime. NMSP says have not identified a suspect at this time but say that the suspect may have been driving in a maroon Honda.

Anyone with information about Ellia’s whereabouts or what happened at Ned Houk Park is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or dial 911.

