How an Amber Alert and interstate police effort helped find a murder suspect and kidnapped 1-year-old boy

It took an interstate effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies on Tuesday to help locate a former police officer suspected of killing two women in Washington and kidnapping a 1-year-old child.

After fleeing to Oregon, the suspect led state police troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a tense standoff on Interstate 5 in Eugene, but law enforcement officials say a coordinated effort between agencies and the Amber Alert system helped them to respond and ensure the child's safety.

The driver, former Yakima, Washington, police officer Elias Huizar, 40, shot himself in the head at the end of the pursuit, according to the Oregon State Police, but the child, identified as Roman Santos, who had been in the back seat, was unharmed and was taken safely into police custody.

"Today was a worst-case scenario for us and having a murder suspect inside the same vehicle as an innocent juvenile, that brings everything up another level for us in terms of the work and the collaboration that's going to go into this," said Oregon State Police Cpt. Kyle Kennedy, who spoke to reporters in Eugene after the incident Tuesday.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday night from Washington, where authorities said a man had killed his ex-wife and girlfriend and abducted his 1-year-old son. They warned he could be headed for Mexico.

At the time, the Washington State Patrol said the man was armed, dangerous and “on the run,” and believed to be headed south to Oregon in a gray sedan. They identified Huizar as the suspect.

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 5 north of Eugene as Law enforcement secures the scene of a traffic stop that lead to the shooting of a suspect April 23, 2024.

On Tuesday morning, West Richland police reported that Huizar had been seen in Portland overnight.

By Tuesday afternoon, patrol cars in Lane County had already been on the lookout for the suspect vehicle when it was spotted headed southbound on I-5 near Harrisburg at about 2:40 p.m., Kennedy said.

Two patrol cars gave chase and engaged in a high-speed chase. The man reportedly crashed at one point and exchanged gunfire with officers, including Casey Codding, the state police superintendent, who was driving south on the freeway as the chase happened.

For another 10-plus miles, south to a spot outside of Coburg, Huizar led her pursuers on a high-speed chase that sometimes exceeded 100 mph, but ran into a traffic jam caused by an earlier crash and ended up hitting a stopped commercial vehicle, eventually spinning into the median.

When troopers managed to reach the vehicle, they found Huizar dead and the child in the back seat, Kennedy said.

The Department of Homeland Security in Oregon was tasked with helping bring Santos back home to Washington.

"In terms of the performance of the troopers who were on scene, the lieutenant and the sergeant, I'm super proud of their work," Kennedy said. "This is literally courage under fire and so we can't be thankful enough that these were the men and the women who were putting on the uniform to go out and create resolutions like this that are potentially the best outcome we could have had."

A long list of agencies were involved with the effort to find Huizar, and Kennedy said multiple law enforcement agencies in Washington and Oregon were involved in the investigation, location and eventually the safety of Roman Santos.

Among those involved were multiple police departments, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, several different sheriff's departments, the U.S. Marshal's office, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and others.

"I'm incredibly proud of just the work. I mean, when law enforcement partners learned of this and the Amber Alert goes out, everyone came together in Washington and Oregon," Kennedy said. "I'm standing here as part of the Oregon State Police. We're at the end of this but we all have to understand, there's a long line of work and effort that goes into this."

According to Kennedy, the troopers involved in this incident are still processing what happened and are receiving welfare resources.

"All day, our thoughts have been how to rescue this young boy from a very, very dangerous situation," said Kennedy. "That's been the focus of our efforts and we're thankful for the outcome that occurred and the collaboration and cooperation of all these agencies coming together."

The Lane County Sheriff's Department was assigned as the lead agency on the investigation into Huizar's death and the officer-involved shooting.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

