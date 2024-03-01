Amber Alert: 13-year-old Esmeralda Mireles from Weslaco, Texas believed to be abducted

Have you seen Esmeralda Mireles?

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Weslaco girl. Esmeralda is described as white, standing 5'6" and weighing 145 pounds. She has orange hair and brown eyes.

ACTIVE LOCAL AMBER ALERT for Esmeralda Mireles from Weslaco, TX, on 02/29/2024, TX plate GCW9494 pic.twitter.com/DXNoWlssfm — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) March 1, 2024

Law enforcement suspects 37-year-old Luis Gomez abducted her. He is white, 5'3" tall and 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Gomez was last seen driving a maroon 2001 Chevy Silverado bearing a Texas license plate with the number GCW9494.

Esmeralda is believed to be in grave or immediate danger. According to officials, she was last seen at about 3:00 a.m. Thursday in the area of 100 North Kansas in Fort Stockton, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Esmeralda also "suffers from medical conditions," the Weslaco Police Department reports.

The Weslaco Police Department has activated the alert for the following counties: Hildago, Cameron, Willacy, Kenedy, Brooks, Jim Hogg, Starr, Zapata, Kleberg, Nueces, Jim Wells, Duval, Webb.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591 or 911. Tips can also be reported by calling Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-TIPS(8477) or through the P3 phone application. Tips may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old Esmeralda Mireles of Weslaco