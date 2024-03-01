Amber Alert: 13-year-old Esmeralda Mireles from Weslaco, Texas believed to be abducted

Alexis Simmerman, Austin American-Statesman
Have you seen Esmeralda Mireles?

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Weslaco girl. Esmeralda is described as white, standing 5'6" and weighing 145 pounds. She has orange hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement suspects 37-year-old Luis Gomez abducted her. He is white, 5'3" tall and 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Gomez was last seen driving a maroon 2001 Chevy Silverado bearing a Texas license plate with the number GCW9494.

Esmeralda is believed to be in grave or immediate danger. According to officials, she was last seen at about 3:00 a.m. Thursday in the area of 100 North Kansas in Fort Stockton, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Esmeralda also "suffers from medical conditions," the Weslaco Police Department reports.

The Weslaco Police Department has activated the alert for the following counties: Hildago, Cameron, Willacy, Kenedy, Brooks, Jim Hogg, Starr, Zapata, Kleberg, Nueces, Jim Wells, Duval, Webb.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591 or 911. Tips can also be reported by calling Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-TIPS(8477) or through the P3 phone application. Tips may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

