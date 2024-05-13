Amazon worker dead after exchanging gunfire with Columbus police Sunday

May 13—An Amazon employee is dead after exchanging gunfire with Columbus police Sunday.

The incident started after West Jefferson police were dispatched on reports of an active shooter at Amazon CMH5 building, located at 6400 state Route 29, around 4:43 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the West Jefferson Police Department.

"At least one shot was fired within Amazon, damaging the building," the post said.

Police officers cleared the building for threats and victims, according to police. No injuries were reported at the Amazon warehouse.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle in an unknown direction prior to the officers' arrival, according to police.

The suspect was later located in Columbus, where a second incident developed. The Columbus Dispatch reported a shooting occurred around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Georgesville and Clime roads, east of Interstate 270.

The suspect shot and hit a Columbus police officer, with officers returning fire, according to police. The suspect was pronounced deceased at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital.

West Jefferson police said the officer was treated at Grant Hospital and is in stable condition.

West Jefferson Police Department, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Plain City Police Department, London Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jefferson Twp. Fire Department and Prairie Twp. Fire Department responded to the scene as well.

The Columbus Police Department and Ohio BCI are investigating the shooting. Investigations at both locations are open and ongoing.