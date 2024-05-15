Amazon volunteers build beds for Westside Emergency Housing Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Westside Emergency Housing Center in Albuquerque received help assembling new beds. 26 volunteers from Amazon’s distribution warehouse built 60 beds as part of phase one of the center’s renovation plan. The housing center has already started those renevations.

The newly built beds were purchased with money from Bernalillo County. “We’ve had the commitment both from the administration and the council with some funding to continue this rollout of our dormitories to be repaired and renovated for our residents to utilize this facility,” said Director Gilbert Ramirez, City of Albuquerque Health, Housing & Homelessness Department.

The renovations for the dormitory cost roughly $180,000. The center hopes to use more than $4.5 million passed by Albuquerque City Council in a bond package last week to renovate the remaining interior of the building.

