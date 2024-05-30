Amazon van out on delivery bursts into flames in Manchester

An Amazon van burst into flames in Manchester on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. No one was injured.

MANCHESTER − An Amazon van making the rounds Tuesday burst into flames, engulfing and destroying the vehicle, police said.

There were no reports of injuries, and based on an initial investigation, it was not believed to be suspicious.

Police went to Manchester Boulevard and Central Avenue in the Whiting section of the township about 1:30 p.m. on the report of a vehicle fire. When they arrived, flames engulfed the unoccupied van. The fire did not threaten nearby homes or vehicles, police said.

More: Motorized bike and car crash in Manchester leaves one injured, car in flames

The Manchester Fire Department and Whiting Volunteer Fire Company extinguished the blaze.

The fire prompted the closing of Manchester Boulevard between Lakewood and Manchester avenues for about a half hour, police said.

The cause had yet to be determined as of Wednesday afternoon. The Manchester Fire Department and the Ocean County Fire Marshal's Office are conducting the investigation.

Ken Serrano covers breaking news, crime and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Fire guts Amazon van out on delivery in Manchester, New Jersey