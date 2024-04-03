Amazon slashes hundreds of jobs in cloud computing division

Amazon confirmed Wednesday it is cutting hundreds of cloud computing jobs. The layoffs will be in physical stores technology and sales within the company's cloud computing division. File Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE

April 3 (UPI) -- Amazon confirmed Wednesday it is cutting hundreds of cloud computing jobs. The layoffs are in physical stores technology and sales within the company's cloud computing division.

Geekwire first reported the layoffs, quoting Amazon Web Services senior Vice President Matt Garman.

Garman wrote, "We do not take these decisions lightly, and I know change can be difficult."

He added that it is important that Amazon "stay agile as an organization."

Amazon is outsourcing some digital self-serve training and programs. The precise number of layoffs wasn't specified.

In a separate message to Amazon workers, vice president of AWS applications said the layoffs will hit some of the AWS identity and checkout teams in the Physical Stores Technology part of Amazon.

"We've identified a few targeted areas of the organization we need to streamline in order to continue focusing our efforts on the key strategic areas that we believe will deliver maximum impact," an Amazon Web Services spokesperson said in a statement.

Affected employees will get pay and benefits for 60 days, along with outplacement job support and some transitional health benefits.

The job cuts are coming on the heels of Amazon announcing it will end the Just Walk Out cashierless checkout system, choosing instead to use a new shopping cart checkout technology used a at grocery stores.